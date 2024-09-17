Home Retail Group Spon (OTCMKTS:HMRTY) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Home Retail Group Spon (OTCMKTS:HMRTY – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.
Home Retail Group Spon Stock Up 8.8 %
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Home Retail Group Spon
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Home Retail Group Spon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Retail Group Spon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.