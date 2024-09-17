Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $122.12 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. Horizen has a total market cap of $122.12 million and $4.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $7.91 or 0.00012934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049009 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00036943 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,441,169 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

