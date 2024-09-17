Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.58

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWDJY shares. Barclays raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

