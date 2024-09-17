Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.58

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWDJY shares. Barclays raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What are earnings reports?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.