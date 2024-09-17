Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

Hugoton Royalty Trust stock remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,951. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.17.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

