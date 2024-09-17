Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance
Hugoton Royalty Trust stock remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,951. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.17.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hugoton Royalty Trust
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.