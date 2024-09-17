IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells $124,519.56 in Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $124,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, September 13th, Shuja Keen sold 15,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $299,250.00.

NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 276,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,569. The firm has a market cap of $328.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IBEX by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in IBEX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of IBEX by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

