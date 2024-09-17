Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,608,200 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 2,161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.9 days.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,244. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $175.05 million during the quarter.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innergex Renewable Energy
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.