Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,608,200 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 2,161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.9 days.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,244. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $175.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.17%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

