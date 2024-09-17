Insider Selling: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) CEO Sells 9,881 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $1,609,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,583,929.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Javier Rodriguez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68.

Shares of DVA traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $164.19. 882,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,344. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $166.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.27.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $53,076,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,115,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $36,626,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

