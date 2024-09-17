Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Sells 2,644 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $16,287.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ouster Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Ouster stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.28. 1,134,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $283.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 122.32% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OUST

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.