InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get InspireMD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on InspireMD

InspireMD Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSPR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. InspireMD has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 388.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InspireMD

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.