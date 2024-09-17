Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 54,284,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 110,312,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Trading Up 11.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £825,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

