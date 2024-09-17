Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Down 0.1%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $645.79 and last traded at $645.79. Approximately 125,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,316,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $646.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $636.37 and its 200-day moving average is $631.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $10,721,252. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

