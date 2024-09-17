Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.5% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $491.39 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $496.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.