Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Down 37.7% in August

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $102.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

