Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 312,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the previous session’s volume of 70,046 shares.The stock last traded at $51.27 and had previously closed at $51.51.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 776.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

