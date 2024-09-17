Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.34

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 26425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.