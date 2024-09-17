Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.85

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.85 and last traded at $96.46, with a volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 810,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,540,000 after buying an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,251,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,351,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.