Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.51

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 21654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $676.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.