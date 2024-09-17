Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.51

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 21654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $676.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.
About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
