Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.2% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $473.24 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

