Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.66

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 1851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $534.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 106,659 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.