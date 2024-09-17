Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.66

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 1851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $534.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
