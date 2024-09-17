Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854,003 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,091 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,033,000 after purchasing an additional 825,232 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after purchasing an additional 659,657 shares during the period.

SPHQ stock opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

