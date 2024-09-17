InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. 60,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $23.29.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.