InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. 60,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCX. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

