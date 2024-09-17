IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPGGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from IPD Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

IPD Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mohamed Yoosuff sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.10 ($3.45), for a total transaction of A$5,100,000.00 ($3,445,945.95). Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About IPD Group

(Get Free Report)

IPD Group Limited distributes electrical infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Products Division and Services Division segments. The company offers power distribution; industrial and motor control; automation and industrial communication; power monitoring; electrical cables; manufacture and distribution of cable plugs; and hazardous area equipment under the third-party brands, such as ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, Red Lion, GE, Socomec, and DEHN.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for IPD Group (ASX:IPG)

Receive News & Ratings for IPD Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPD Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.