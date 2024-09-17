IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from IPD Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

IPD Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mohamed Yoosuff sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.10 ($3.45), for a total transaction of A$5,100,000.00 ($3,445,945.95). Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About IPD Group

IPD Group Limited distributes electrical infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Products Division and Services Division segments. The company offers power distribution; industrial and motor control; automation and industrial communication; power monitoring; electrical cables; manufacture and distribution of cable plugs; and hazardous area equipment under the third-party brands, such as ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, Red Lion, GE, Socomec, and DEHN.

