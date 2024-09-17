iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,563 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $56,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 586.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

