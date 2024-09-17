iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.32

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 8997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 59,377 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 631.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

