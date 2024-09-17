iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.57

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.57 and last traded at $77.52, with a volume of 9810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.43.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 405.7% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
See Also
