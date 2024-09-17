iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,176 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.8% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

