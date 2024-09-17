iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Decreased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 324,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,037,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127,336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

