iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.63

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.63 and last traded at $137.39, with a volume of 1049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.91.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $1,204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

