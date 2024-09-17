iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.93

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 15402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
