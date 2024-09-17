iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.93

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 15402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.