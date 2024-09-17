iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.68

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 21131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

