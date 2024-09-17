iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 52-Week High at $191.89

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $191.89 and last traded at $191.82, with a volume of 2791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.17.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $990.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

