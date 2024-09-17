iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Reduced by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727,478 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $113,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 504,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

