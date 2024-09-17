iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 0.9% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,046,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,903,000 after buying an additional 141,281 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 728.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

