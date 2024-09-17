iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.72

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.72 and last traded at $130.72, with a volume of 16266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.13.
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average is $123.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.
About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.
