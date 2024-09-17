iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:IYT)

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,497 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,213% compared to the typical volume of 647 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,096 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The company has a market capitalization of $915.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

