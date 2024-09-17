Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Recommendation of “N/A” by Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jamf by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,923,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jamf by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after acquiring an additional 462,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jamf by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 265,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Jamf has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $21.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

