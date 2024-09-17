Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
JSML stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $238.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.
