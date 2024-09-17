Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,168,900 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 1,445,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,689.0 days.

Japan Post Price Performance

JPHLF remained flat at $9.29 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Japan Post has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

