Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,168,900 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 1,445,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,689.0 days.
Japan Post Price Performance
JPHLF remained flat at $9.29 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Japan Post has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $10.36.
About Japan Post
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Post
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.