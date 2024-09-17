Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL opened at $257.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $261.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.87.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 433.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

