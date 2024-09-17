JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $210.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.11. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.