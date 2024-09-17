JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Short Interest Update

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.5 days.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NATKY remained flat at $40.00 during trading on Tuesday. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile
