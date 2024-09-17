JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Short Interest Update

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.5 days.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NATKY remained flat at $40.00 during trading on Tuesday. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

