Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Update

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,189,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 2,016,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Jushi to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of JUSHF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,102. Jushi has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $106.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.07.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 5,529.11% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.15 million. Research analysts expect that Jushi will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

