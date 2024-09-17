Karine Delbarre Acquires 353 Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Karine Delbarre acquired 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,001.57.

Shares of TSE MX traded up C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$53.69. 53,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,084. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of C$49.21 and a 52-week high of C$74.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$61.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.35 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.6560088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

