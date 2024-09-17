KE Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 55,180 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 474% compared to the average volume of 9,615 call options.

KE Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 5,989,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,700,815. KE has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 2,662.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

