Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,304,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 2,832,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.1 days.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:KELTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,597. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.