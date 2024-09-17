Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,304,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 2,832,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.1 days.
Kelt Exploration Stock Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:KELTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,597. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.95.
About Kelt Exploration
