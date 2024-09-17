Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 641,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,659,000 after buying an additional 636,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $8,278,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

