Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.23

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.23 and last traded at C$6.22, with a volume of 30936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$95.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.83 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 6.28%.
Insider Transactions at Knight Therapeutics
In other news, Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$28,919.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $174,744. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Knight Therapeutics
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.