Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in August

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,087,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 3,793,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koei Tecmo Price Performance

TKHCF opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Koei Tecmo has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

About Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Entertainment, Amusement, and Real Estate segments. The Entertainment segment develops and sells entertainment contents.

