KOK Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. KOK has a market capitalization of $310,065.68 and approximately $94,257.24 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009429 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,121.95 or 1.00055700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007745 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00066159 USD and is down -6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $95,370.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

