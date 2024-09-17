Komodo (KMD) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $30.89 million and $1.39 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00050020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00037583 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,430,001 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

